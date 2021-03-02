Tuesday, March 2, 2021
66.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager arrested after alleged attack on woman over their cats

Meta Minton

George Redford Tester

A 76-year-old Villager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an alleged battle with a woman over their cats at their home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the Sullivan Villas in the Village of Poinciana at about 1 p.m. where they arrested George Redford Tester on a felony charge of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

A woman told deputies that Tester had put his hands on her neck to strangle her and used a pillow to prevent her from breathing, according to an arrest report. She said she had been seated on the couch when she and Tester began arguing over their cats. She said she had called the cats “jerks,” but said Tester “misheard” her and thought she had called him a jerk. The Fresno, Calif. native “grabbed a small round pillow from the couch and placed it over her face impeding her normal breathing.”

About a half hour later, the cats knocked over their water dish. The woman attempted to clean it up, when Tester came up behind her and attempted to strangle her. She was able to free herself from his grip by ducking down. When she stood back up, he hit her in the back of the head.

Tester told deputies that he and the woman had been arguing for “quite a while.” He confirmed that when the woman called the cats “jerks,” he thought she was referring to him.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Related Articles

News

Misguided motorist takes SUV down golf cart path in The Villages

A misguided motorist took a sport utility vehicle for a ride down a golf cart path Tuesday morning in The Villages. We've got video.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender who was drinking at Brownwood jailed after hit-and-run crash

A sex offender who had been drinking at Brownwood Paddock Square was jailed after a hit-and-run incident sent a man to an emergency room.
Read more
Health

9 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Nine more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the number of new cases spiked across the state and the virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Crime

Villager with history of stashing drug items in her bra back behind bars

A Villager with a sordid legal past who was once caught with methamphetamine hidden in her bra is back in jail.
Read more
News

Lady Lake Commission seals deal with new town manager

The Lady Lake Commission has sealed a deal with its new town manager. William Lawrence, city manager in Bowling Green, Fla., inked a contract Monday...
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeking help in nabbing thief who stole tools from Lady Lake Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in nabbing a bandit who ripped off tools from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store just outside The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man with knife arrested after altercation at I-75 exit ramp in Wildwood

A man armed with a knife was arrested after an altercation at the Interstate exit ramp at State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,757FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
66.4 ° F
68 °
65 °
77 %
2.9mph
75 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment