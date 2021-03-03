Wednesday, March 3, 2021
69.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Fear and the seven-foot fence around the U.S. Capitol

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The fence was erected allegedly to protect the U.S. Capitol from damage supposedly from President Trump inciting an assault on Congress. It’s reported it is no longer a danger or is needed, plus the deployment of National Guard is not needed.
I understand House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered it and refuses to have it removed until in the fall, costing millions of dollars. I think that in hindsight she well knew what extreme actions would be taken by the Biden administration and truly feared an uprising from the American people – the borders being thrown wide open, pipelines stopped, thousands losing jobs, trillions of dollars being funneled to poorly run Democratic states under the guise of COVID-19 relief when its reported one trillion dollars is still unspent from the last COVID-19 relief bill. Thousands of illegal children housed and then released into the country to flood schools with children that cannot speak or understand English. Yes, I think Nancy is very afraid the Americans will be at her door and that of ol’ Uncle Joe and the rest of the Democrats in Congress. So the wall remains.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Governor not making good on pledge to The Villages on vaccinations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that something isn’t adding up in the governor’s promise of delivering COVID-19 vaccine to seniors living in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Adult pool restrictions are just wrong

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident writes about an adult pool restriction that is “just wrong.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Congressman Webster and money for ‘failed blue states’

A Village of Amelia resident has a rebuttal to Congressman Daniel Webster who recently wrote about a COVID-19 relief bill that he says is laden with liberal pork.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too young for The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we are seeing more and more young people living in The Villages. Is the Developer turning a blind eye?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rep. Daniel Webster has it wrong on COVID-19 relief package

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s recent Opinion piece critical of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager calls for more information about neighborhood burglaries

A Village of Belvedere resident is calling on the sheriff to release more information about neighborhood burglaries. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

History is changing before our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident warns that history is changing before our eyes - and we are letting it happen.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,771FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
69.2 ° F
71 °
68 °
56 %
2.9mph
1 %
Wed
71 °
Thu
73 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment