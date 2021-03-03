Fear and the seven-foot fence around the U.S. Capitol

To the Editor:

The fence was erected allegedly to protect the U.S. Capitol from damage supposedly from President Trump inciting an assault on Congress. It’s reported it is no longer a danger or is needed, plus the deployment of National Guard is not needed.

I understand House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered it and refuses to have it removed until in the fall, costing millions of dollars. I think that in hindsight she well knew what extreme actions would be taken by the Biden administration and truly feared an uprising from the American people – the borders being thrown wide open, pipelines stopped, thousands losing jobs, trillions of dollars being funneled to poorly run Democratic states under the guise of COVID-19 relief when its reported one trillion dollars is still unspent from the last COVID-19 relief bill. Thousands of illegal children housed and then released into the country to flood schools with children that cannot speak or understand English. Yes, I think Nancy is very afraid the Americans will be at her door and that of ol’ Uncle Joe and the rest of the Democrats in Congress. So the wall remains.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont