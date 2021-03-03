Inspector finds high-priority violations at Red Sauce restaurant in The Villages

A health inspector found some high-priority violations during a visit Tuesday to Red Sauce restaurant in The Villages.

A server at the popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food and served food without washing her hands, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A second high-priority violation involved food temperature. Butter was found to be at 60 degrees, greater than the required 41 degrees.

A third high-priority violation was discovered when the inspector found that the restaurant had an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. The operator printed out a new copy of the license.

An intermediate violation was found at the outside bar at Red Sauce. The handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a sanitizer bucket being stored in the sink, the report said.

The final violation found during the inspection was a buildup found on the interior of an ice bin.

Last May, Red Sauce was cited for food temperature and hand-washing violations.