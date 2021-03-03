Wednesday, March 3, 2021
The Villages
Inspector finds high-priority violations at Red Sauce restaurant in The Villages

Meta Minton

A health inspector found some high-priority violations during a visit Tuesday to Red Sauce restaurant in The Villages.

A server at the popular Lake Sumter Landing restaurant handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food and served food without washing her hands, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. 

Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing

A second high-priority violation involved food temperature. Butter was found to be at 60 degrees, greater than the required 41 degrees.

A third high-priority violation was discovered when the inspector found that the restaurant had an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. The operator printed out a new copy of the license.

An intermediate violation was found at the outside bar at Red Sauce. The handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to a sanitizer bucket being stored in the sink, the report said. 

The outside bar at Red Sauce restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing is popular.

The final violation found during the inspection was a buildup found on the interior of an ice bin.

Last May, Red Sauce was cited for food temperature and hand-washing violations.

