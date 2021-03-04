Eager Villagers flock to new Publix south of State Road 44

Villagers on the south end of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown mobbed the new Publix at Magnolia Plaza when it opened its doors on Thursday. It is the first grocery store to open south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

“We are excited to serve our customers with the opening of their brand-new Publix in The Villages,” said Chris Norberg, community relations manager for Publix’s Jacksonville Division. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality to this great community.”

This 48,387 square-foot store features departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

Publix continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will require all customers and associates to wear facial coverings inside the store. Other efforts include heightened sanitizing procedures, contactless pay options and convenient services like grocery delivery, powered by Instacart, and pharmacy delivery.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the United States with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,267 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work.