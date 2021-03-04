Thursday, March 4, 2021
66.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Electoral College protects us from being ruled by large urban cities

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In a recent Opinion piece, a resident from the Village of Winifred advocated for the passing of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) that allows for accepting the popular vote instead of the electoral college in electing a president.
She stated that 16 states have approved the NPVIC, but why do they all have Democratic leadership?
Before people jump on this political bandwagon, consider previous media discussions and why does this have all the appearance of a very partisan led democratic issue that would make future elections fairer? The answer is, remember the purpose of why the electoral college exists. Once it is removed – it is never coming back. Without the Electoral College, presidential campaigns would be reduced to our large urban cities.

Warren Beard
North Carolina

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Feeling entitled and they don’t care

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the maskless dining, drinking and dancing at the town squares are entitled and simply don’t care.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Fear and the seven-foot fence around the U.S. Capitol

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident wonders why the seven-foot fence remains around the U.S. Capitol.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Governor not making good on pledge to The Villages on vaccinations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident argues that something isn’t adding up in the governor’s promise of delivering COVID-19 vaccine to seniors living in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Adult pool restrictions are just wrong

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident writes about an adult pool restriction that is “just wrong.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Congressman Webster and money for ‘failed blue states’

A Village of Amelia resident has a rebuttal to Congressman Daniel Webster who recently wrote about a COVID-19 relief bill that he says is laden with liberal pork.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Too young for The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we are seeing more and more young people living in The Villages. Is the Developer turning a blind eye?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Rep. Daniel Webster has it wrong on COVID-19 relief package

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s recent Opinion piece critical of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,779FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.7 ° F
69 °
64 °
55 %
1.9mph
1 %
Thu
74 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment