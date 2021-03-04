Electoral College protects us from being ruled by large urban cities

To the Editor:

In a recent Opinion piece, a resident from the Village of Winifred advocated for the passing of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) that allows for accepting the popular vote instead of the electoral college in electing a president.

She stated that 16 states have approved the NPVIC, but why do they all have Democratic leadership?

Before people jump on this political bandwagon, consider previous media discussions and why does this have all the appearance of a very partisan led democratic issue that would make future elections fairer? The answer is, remember the purpose of why the electoral college exists. Once it is removed – it is never coming back. Without the Electoral College, presidential campaigns would be reduced to our large urban cities.

Warren Beard

North Carolina