Thursday, March 4, 2021
Herman Cecil Cole

Staff Report

Herman Cecil Cole, 87, of Summerfield, FL passed away February 28, 2021 at Arbor Springs in Ocala, Florida.

Herman was born in Waco, Georgia, a son of the late Joseph and Lila Cole. Prior to his retirement he worked for H. S. Camp and Sons Meat Company. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Herman is survived by sons, Kenny (Karen) of Mountain City, TN, Joe (Ethel) of Summerfield, FL, Robbie (Donna) of Silver Springs, FL, Eddie of Atlanta, GA, daughter, Sharon Cole of Ocala, FL, and brother, Larry Wallace of GA. He has 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joyce Wallace, and brother, Carey Wallace.

