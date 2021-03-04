The Lake Shore Cottages Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Canal Street Village Recreation Center at 205-8571.
Lake Shore Cottages pool will be closed for two days this month
