Water tower maintenance to impact golf cart traffic at Turtle Mound

Staging for the replacement of the of the 16-inch and 20-inch standpipes at the Turtle Mound Water Tower located along the multi-modal path near the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course will begin during the second or third week of March.

This work is scheduled to take approximately two to three weeks and will be completed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

As the staging begins, golf car traffic may be temporarily diverted or rerouted along the multi-modal path. Once construction commences, golf car traffic will be diverted in front of the green of Hole #1 on the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course. There may also be areas along the multi-modal path that will be diverted. When traveling this area,Villagers are asked to use caution and pay attention to all directional signage and workers. If you have any questions, contact the District Customer Service Center at 753-4508.