Thursday, March 4, 2021
73.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Wildwood police apprehend couple in car stolen from Colorado

Meta Minton

Christopher Fitch

Wildwood police apprehended a couple in a car stolen from Colorado.

The white car bearing an expired temporary Colorado tag was pulled shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Switcher Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver, 37-year-old Christopher Fitch of Fort Collins, Colo., was identified by his Colorado identification card. A check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2018 in Nebraska and convicted of DUI in 2019 in Colorado. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended.

Tammy Marie Foster

A passenger, 40-year-old Tammy Marie Foster, claimed she and Fitch were visiting her father in Wildwood. She claimed they were staying in a hotel, but could not name the hotel. She also told police she was in the process of purchasing the vehicle from a friend, but had not been able to get in touch with her to make the final payment. She said she had been in possession of the vehicle for several weeks. Marijuana, Narcan and a glass smoking pipe were found in the vehicle. Foster claimed she is an “EMT in the drug world of Colorado.” She said she “used to do drugs,” but advised she “has been clean since Mr. Fitch and herself arrived in Florida,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Foster was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where holds were placed on her custody by Colorado and Alabama. Fitch was also booked at the jail and a hold was placed on him by Colorado.

Related Articles

Crime

Wildwood sex offender jailed after failure to register new motor vehicle

A Wildwood sex offender was jailed after his failure to register a new motor vehicle in a timely fashion.
Read more
News

Lake Shore Cottages pool will be closed for two days this month

The Lake Shore Cottages Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 17. This schedule may be adjusted...
Read more
News

Manatee Recreation Center Crystal River Room will be closed

The Manatee Recreation Center Crystal River Room (Large Room), will be closed for wall paper removal. We'll tell you when.
Read more
News

Lady Lake gearing up for annual Easter Egg Hunt with COVID-19 safety measures

The Town of Lady Lake is gearing up for its annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Read more
News

Villager hits gas pedal and crashes into Bob Evans restaurant

A Villager was ticketed after crashing into the Bob Evans restaurant at Colony Plaza on County Road 466A.
Read more
News

Inspector finds high-priority violations at Redsauce restaurant in The Villages

A health inspector found some high-priority violations during a visit Tuesday to Redsauce restaurant in The Villages.
Read more
News

Two churches in The Villages unhappy about changes coming to County Road 466

Members of Fairway Christian and Hope Lutheran churches aren't happy about losing a left turn lane to make way for adding other turn lanes on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard, the community's busiest intersection.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,779FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.3 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
29 %
2.9mph
1 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
63 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
57 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment