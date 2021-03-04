Wildwood police apprehend couple in car stolen from Colorado

Wildwood police apprehended a couple in a car stolen from Colorado.

The white car bearing an expired temporary Colorado tag was pulled shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 at Switcher Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver, 37-year-old Christopher Fitch of Fort Collins, Colo., was identified by his Colorado identification card. A check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2018 in Nebraska and convicted of DUI in 2019 in Colorado. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended.

A passenger, 40-year-old Tammy Marie Foster, claimed she and Fitch were visiting her father in Wildwood. She claimed they were staying in a hotel, but could not name the hotel. She also told police she was in the process of purchasing the vehicle from a friend, but had not been able to get in touch with her to make the final payment. She said she had been in possession of the vehicle for several weeks. Marijuana, Narcan and a glass smoking pipe were found in the vehicle. Foster claimed she is an “EMT in the drug world of Colorado.” She said she “used to do drugs,” but advised she “has been clean since Mr. Fitch and herself arrived in Florida,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Foster was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where holds were placed on her custody by Colorado and Alabama. Fitch was also booked at the jail and a hold was placed on him by Colorado.