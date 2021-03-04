Wildwood sex offender jailed after failure to register new motor vehicle

A Wildwood sex offender was jailed after his failure to register a new motor vehicle in a timely fashion.

Donte Johnson, 26, of Wildwood, was released Thursday afternoon on $10,000 bond following his arrest Wednesday for failure to comply with a sex offender registration law.

Johnson contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 19 to report he had purchased a new motor vehicle. He was advised he needed to make the change in person at the sheriff’s office. But he grew angry, used vulgar language and hung up the phone. He acquired the 2003 four-door Pontiac on Feb. 14.

He was convicted in 2014 in Sumter County of two counts of sending harmful information to a minor.