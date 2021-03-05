Bob Evans reopens in The Villages day after crash shut down restaurant

Bob Evans reopened Friday in The Villages a day after a crash shut down the restaurant at Colony Plaza.

A Villager who hit the gas pedal by mistake shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday crashed into the restaurant. She was not injured, but she was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The impact threatened the structural integrity of the building and the restaurant temporarily closed its doors. By Friday, a crew was onsite making repairs and diners returned to the popular eatery.

Those entering and leaving the restaurant used a patio door.