Mother notified by bank after her son cashes fraudulent checks

A mother received notification from her bank when her son tried to cash fraudulent checks written from her account.

Christopher William Clark, 36, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Thursday at the home he shares with his mother on Rose Lane in Lady Lake.

The branch supervisor at United Southern Bank in Lady Lake had notified his mother that three apparently fraudulent checks had been written from her account between Feb. 20 ad March 2, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The checks were for $250, $100 and $120. When presented with copies of the checks, the mother said the handwriting appeared to match her son’s handwriting. All three checks had been cashed with Fidelity Mobile Banking.

He was arrested on three counts of uttering a forged check. He was booked on $6,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.