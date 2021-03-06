Saturday, March 6, 2021
61.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Florida hails drop in number of deaths due to impaired driving

Villages-News Editorial

In 2020, there were 746 fatalities from crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both in Florida – a decrease of more than 33 percent from 2019. Even though impaired-driving fatalities decreased last year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is not letting off the gas for impaired-driving education and prevention efforts in 2021.

Throughout the month of March, when Florida traditionally sees an increase in travel and visitors due to spring break, FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are leading the Never Drive Impaired campaign in partnership with state agencies and safety organizations across Florida to remind motorists that there is never an excuse to drive impaired. The campaign aims to reduce impaired-driving crashes and fatalities through education and prevention messaging, including creative graphic elements that squash the common misconceptions and rationalizations that many motorists use to justify impaired driving.  

“Choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have serious, life-altering consequences. You can hurt yourself. You can hurt others,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Keep our roads, loved ones, and yourself safe by pledging to Never Drive Impaired. No Excuses.”

As a result of changes in driving behavior due to the pandemic, the total number of impaired-driving crashes, fatalities, and injuries that involved drugs, alcohol, or a combination of drugs and alcohol, all declined from 2019 to 2020. The total number of impaired-driving crashes decreased by more than 16 percent, impaired-driving fatalities from crashes decreased by more than 33 percent and impaired-driving injuries from crashes decreased by more than 26 percent.

“The tragedies caused by impaired drivers on our roadways haunt the families who will never have the chance to hug their loved ones again,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you are impaired in any capacity, don’t drive – no excuses.”

Under Florida law, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances, or controlled substances is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties or an unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above. The penalties upon conviction are the same, regardless of the manner in which the offense is proven. Drivers under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 percent or more will have their license immediately suspended for six months for a first offense. A second offense will result in a one-year suspension.

“As Florida welcomes visitors this spring and throughout the year, we urge everyone to never drive impaired while enjoying our state’s scenic destinations,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “There is never an excuse to put other lives at risk. Always drive sober or use a ride share service so everyone can stay safe.”

FDOT will also be supporting the campaign with impaired-driving prevention education and awareness efforts including radio PSAs, social media PSAs, billboards, and more statewide. FDOT encourages motorists to use the free Florida 511 app for real-time traffic information to plan travel this spring and throughout the year.

Related Articles

Opinions

Changes like ZIP code improved our lives

Columnist Barry Evans writes that we've seen a lot of changes through the years. The ZIP code was a good one!
Read more
Health

Organic foods may not be worth extra cost

Dr. Gabe Mirkin and his wife Diana support organic farmers for their efforts to solve environmental problems, and they often buy organic produce. But there could be drawbacks for some. He explains.
Read more
Opinions

Biden not living up to promise of bipartisanship

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in an Opinion piece, says President Biden promised to pursue unity and bipartisanship, yet he did the opposite with the first major bill his administration has pushed.
Read more
Opinions

Don’t be grumpy

Columnist Lisa DeMarco offers some simple advice. Don't be Grumpy! She explains why.
Read more
Opinions

The mystery of Mozart’s death at 35

In 1791, arguably the world’s most gifted composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, died at the very young age of 35. Dr. Gabe Mirkin sorts out what exactly happened.
Read more
Opinions

Solution to the impact fee stalemate

Writing in an Opinion piece, Villager Jay Kaplan proposed a solution to the impact fee stalemate in Sumter County.
Read more
Opinions

Bill Is Liberal Pork not COVID relief

Congressman Daniel Webster, in an Opinion piece, writes that the Democrats' Coronavirus relief bill is loaded with liberal pork.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,791FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
61.9 ° F
63 °
61 °
82 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sat
63 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment