Motorcyclist from Ocklawaha dies after crash in Lake County

A 68-year-old motorcyclist from Ocklawaha died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday in Lake County.

The southbound motorcyclist had been stopped on Big Oak Road east of Altoona at 5:10 p.m. when a sport utility vehicle driven by an 81-year-old Umatilla man attempted to make a left turn as he was traveling westbound on County Road 42, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front of the SUV struck the motorcycle and the Ocklawaha man was ejected from it. He was transported to Waterman Hospital in Tavares where he was pronounced dead. He had been wearing a helmet.

The 81-year-old man and a 79-year-old female passenger escaped injury.

The crash remains under investigation.