Spruce Creek South man sentenced to jail time on cocaine charge

A Spruce Creek South man has been sentenced to jail time in connection with an arrest last year on a cocaine charge.

Joseph Edward DeBari, 50, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of possession of cocaine. He has been sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for three days already served.

He was arrested May 8 by the Leesburg Crime Suppression Unit. He had been a passenger in a vehicle which had been alerted on by a law enforcement K-9. He was found to be in possession of five white rock cocaine pellets.

He had previously been arrested in the theft of a vehicle.