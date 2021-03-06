Saturday, March 6, 2021
Summerfield man arrested after spat over occupied bathroom

Staff Report

Cameron Scott Stephenson

A Summerfield man who got angry when the bathroom was occupied was arrested after he reportedly punched a man in the face and started breaking the windows of his residence.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 27-year-old Cameron Scott Stephenson, of 4008 SE 135th Lane, came to his house Monday and started a verbal argument with him. He said Stephenson entered the bathroom while someone else was using it, got mad and walked outside, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said the argument continued and he shut the door to the residence, and Stephenson started punching it. The victim said he opened the door and Stephenson punched him in the head. He said he reacted by grabbing a stick and striking Stephenson in his face with it. The victim said Stephenson got mad and started breaking the windows to his home, the report said.

The deputy observed a lump on the left side of the victim’s head, according to the report.

Stephenson told the deputy he went over to the victim’s residence and they got into an argument. He said they both went outside the residence and the victim closed the door. Stephenson said when he started punching on the front door, he was struck in the face with a bat, although he didn’t know who was wielding it, the report said.

The deputy observed cuts on Stephenson’s nose and above his right eyebrow. Both cuts were bleeding and he had blood on his chest and shoes, according to the report.

Two witnesses told the deputy that Stephenson entered the residence and started a verbal argument with the victim. They said he went into the bathroom and got mad when he noticed there were people inside it. The witnesses said Stephenson continued arguing with the victim and walked outside, and the victim closed the door. They said Stephenson started punching on the door, and when the victim opened it, Stephenson punched him in the head, the report said.

Stephenson has a prior conviction for battery dating back to 2012. He was charged this time with battery (second of subsequent offense) and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released Wednesday on $1,000 bond. Stephenson will appear in Marion County Court on April 6.

