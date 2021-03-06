Saturday, March 6, 2021
Sumter sheriff’s detective and FWC officer honored for saving victim of airboat crash

Staff Report

Two local law enforcement officers are being lauded for their recent life-saving efforts.

Sumter County sheriff’s Det. Brent Sargent and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Reid were recently honored for helping to save a woman who was critically injured in an airboat accident. The two law enforcement officers were off-duty at the time and out enjoying a day of airboating together.

In March 2019 while off-duty, Sumter County sheriff’s Det. Brent Sargent and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Reid were waved down while they were enjoying a day of airboating. Another airboat had crashed into a cypress tree and a female passenger was critically injured in the crash, a report states.

Sargent and Reid took quick action to stabilize the woman and transported her to the closest residence, where she was airlifted and received medical attention for her critical injuries. The two law enforcement officers were credited with her surviving the accident, according to a Facebook post.

