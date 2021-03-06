Saturday, March 6, 2021
60.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Young protesters warn of excessive water usage by The Villages

David Towns

Young protesters on Saturday near Laurel Manor Recreation Center warned of excessive water usage by The Villages.

The group from the Lake/Sumter Sunrise Movement was assembled along County Road 466 with signs that read, “Save the Aquifer” and “Climate Action Now.”

Members of the Lake/Sumter Sunrise Movement held an informational protest Saturday near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The protesters said they had coordinated with Sumter County Democrats to warn that The Villages is using 12.4 billion gallons of water a year, and that number will continue to grow as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown expands southward. They said the aquifer is already under extreme pressure and draining the aquifer leads to “crop failure and a massive increase of sinkholes.” 

The Lake/Sumter Sunrise Movement coordinated Saturday’s informational protest in The Villages with Sumter County Democrats.

They said on average, Villagers use less water per person – 80 gallons a day compared to 120 gallons.

“Even the most efficient use of the aquifer still negatively impacts it, efficient consumption is still consumption. And consuming to the extent (and increasing) that we are is not sustainable,” the group said in a statement.

Related Articles

Health

Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Former sales representatives’ attorney agrees to trial date with The Villages

An attorney for former sales representatives of Properties of The Villages has agreed to a March 29 trial in the case in which his clients are being sued for breach of contract.
Read more
News

McDonald’s restaurant to be built in The Villages south of State Road 44

A McDonald’s restaurant will be built in The Villages south of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Exterior facade in place at barbecue restaurant at Magnolia Plaza 

The exterior facade is in place at a new barbecue restaurant coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Motorcyclist from Ocklawaha dies after crash in Lake County

A 68-year-old motorcyclist from Ocklawaha died from injuries suffered in a crash Friday in Lake County.
Read more
News

Sumter sheriff’s detective and FWC officer honored for saving victim of airboat crash

Two local law enforcement officers are being lauded for their recent life-saving efforts.
Read more
Crime

Spruce Creek South man sentenced to jail time on cocaine charge

A Spruce Creek South man has been sentenced to jail time in connection with an arrest last year on a cocaine charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,791FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
60.6 ° F
61 °
60 °
82 %
1.1mph
95 %
Sun
66 °
Mon
67 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment