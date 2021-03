The Lake Sumter Lions Club is preparing to hold a resell-it day to benefit the organization’s service projects.

The garage sales will be held at three locations in the Village of Poinciana on Saturday, March 13 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. The sales will be off Southfield Drive at 1661 Shelburne Lane, 2128 Heather Hill Loop and 2234 Westchester Way.

For more information, visit lakesumterlions.org.