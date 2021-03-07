Sunday, March 7, 2021
Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed

Meta Minton

Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin

The prosecutor’s office is ready for “misleading testimony” to be introduced at the trial of a man accused of striking a father with a van as he escorted his young daughter to a school bus stop.

Jury selection is for April 5 in the case of 29-year-old Dylan Roberts of Ocklawaha who was driving a 2001 Ford van when he struck and killed Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin, 38, who had been walking with his seven-year-old daughter in 2018. Kimberlin, a well-known local tattoo artist, was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died. The daughter was uninjured.

While Roberts was free on bond in 2019, he was arrested on a charge of felony battery after an alleged attack on his girlfriend sent her to a hospital. That case is still pending in Marion County Court.   

Dylan Roberts

State Attorney William Gladson has filed a “notice of intent to offer evidence of other crimes, wrongs or acts” in the Roberts case in which he faces a felony charge of driving while license suspended with a crash involving death.

Normally, the details of a pending battery case would not be admissible in a trial involving a seemingly unrelated matter. However, if the battery victim is called to the stand, the prosecutor’s office wants to be in a position to explain the background of Roberts’ relationship to the woman.

