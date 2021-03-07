Sumter County expands list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients

The Sumter County Health Department has expanded its list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

This action has been taken as a result of Gov. Ron DeSantis signing an executive order expanding the number of people eligible for vaccination.

This executive order authorizes the following groups to be eligible for vaccination:

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Persons deemed by their physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Those who were already eligible for the vaccine include those 65 years of age and older, long-term care facility residents and staff and healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.

Future vaccination opportunities, including those through the Sumter County Health Department, will continue to be serviced through the State of Florida wait list at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/ or by phone at 866-201-7196. Persons registered through the State of Florida wait list will be asked to re-confirm their interest in receiving vaccination via a phone call and/or email. The phone call will come from phone number 352-569-3102. If you receive this call, please answer and reconfirm that you have not yet received your vaccination.

Global Medical Response will be moving its vaccination activities to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Monday, March 8. They plan to start with an offer of 1,200 vaccinations per day, increasing over time to 1,600 vaccinations per day. Additional vaccination providers continue to be added to the list.