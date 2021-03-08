Bicyclist injured in crash on multi-modal path in The Villages

A bicyclist was injured in a crash during a group ride Monday morning on the multi-modal path in The Villages.

The female cyclist had been riding with a small group of fellow bicyclists at about 10:45 a.m. heading east on the Laurel Manor Trail, which runs parallel to County Road 466.

One of the riders said the woman’s bicycle tire appeared to have made contact with the tire of another rider’s bicycle. She apparently lost control of her bicycle and and was thrown onto some nearby shrubbery. She had been wearing a helmet.

She appeared to be alert and conscious as she was strapped onto a stretcher and loaded into a Sumter County EMS ambulance.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.