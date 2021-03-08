Monday, March 8, 2021
Congressman Webster to face challenge from Lake County legislator

Meta Minton

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini

Congressman Daniel Webster

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, will face a challenge in 2022 from a Lake County legislator.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills who serves in the Florida House of Representatives, filed paperwork Monday to run against Webster in Congressional District 11.

In his announcement, Sabatini railed against the “spineless and corrupt Republican establishment” which “turned its back on President Trump and refuses to fight for our America first agenda. And it’s time we fight back.”

Webster was apparently surprised by Sabantini’s decision to run against him.

“Last week, Rep. Sabatini called me to say he was running for Congress, but that he did not intend to run against me. Today, he has chosen to file his paperwork for Congressional District 11 instead of another district,” Webster said in a statement issued Monday.

Congressional District 11 includes portions of Lake, Sumter, Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties.

