Driver found passed out behind wheel at The Lakes of Lady Lake

A man was arrested after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at The Lakes of Lady Lake.

Jeffrey Fredericks, 56, of 2028 Griffin Ave. in Lady Lake, was found at 7:30 p.m. Saturday passed out in the 1400 block of Club View Boulevard at the Lakes of Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle was turned on and in drive. An officer knocked on the window of the vehicle, but had a difficult time rousing Fredericks.

He tried to drive away after law enforcement gained entry to the vehicle. He was removed from the vehicle and told police, “I’m in my driveway,” and “I’m not driving.”

Fredericks refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. As he was being read the implied consent warning, he urinated on himself, the report said.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.