Felix Fontanez was born in NY, NY on September 5, 1928. He passed peacefully at home in Summerfield, FL surrounded by his family on March 3 of hypertensive heart disease. He was a devoted family man and faithfully served his church in various capacities. He loved and served his country from 1947 to 1956.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Paula of 49 years and his oldest daughter, Diana Ayala. He is survived by his daughters Mildred Fontanez of Ocala, FL, Sandra (Fontanez) Benintende of Summerfield, FL, Ann Giarratano of Manchester, NJ, and sons Edward VanGosig of Schenectady, NY and Robert VanGosig of Newport, NC, six grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

His life was a testament to the many he impacted as he lived out his faith everywhere with everyone.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held April 2, 2021 at Oxford Assembly of God, Oxford, Florida at 10 AM with interment service following.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oxford Assembly of God Royal Ranger Program, Oxford, Florida.