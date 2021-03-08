Monday, March 8, 2021
64.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Felix Fontanez

Staff Report

Felix Fontanez

Felix Fontanez was born in NY, NY on September 5, 1928. He passed peacefully at home in Summerfield, FL surrounded by his family on March 3 of hypertensive heart disease. He was a devoted family man and faithfully served his church in various capacities. He loved and served his country from 1947 to 1956.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Paula of 49 years and his oldest daughter, Diana Ayala. He is survived by his daughters Mildred Fontanez of Ocala, FL, Sandra (Fontanez) Benintende of Summerfield, FL, Ann Giarratano of Manchester, NJ, and sons Edward VanGosig of Schenectady, NY and Robert VanGosig of Newport, NC, six grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

His life was a testament to the many he impacted as he lived out his faith everywhere with everyone.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held April 2, 2021 at Oxford Assembly of God, Oxford, Florida at 10 AM with interment service following.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Oxford Assembly of God Royal Ranger Program, Oxford, Florida.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Joseph P. McKenzie

Joe McKenzie was a resident of The Villages for over 30 years. He made many friends and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting, travel, and card playing.
Read more
Obituaries

Andrew Robert Ellis

Andy Ellis was an adventurer - a pilot, a flight instructor, a FAA check pilot and a sailor.
Read more
Obituaries

Alice M. Fredrikson

Alice Fredrikson, a Brooklyn native who lived in The Villages, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl James Woodward

Carl Woodward was an accomplished honky-tonk pianist and played regularly at The Villages Regional Hospital.
Read more
Obituaries

Douglas Alan Decker

Doug Decker was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and served as a volunteer in the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary C. Clark

Gary Clark worked at Dana Corporation in Indiana for 40 years before retiring and relocating to The Villages. While here, he enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary Michael Kaczvinsky

Gary Kaczvinsky was a Past Worshipful Master and a 33rd Degree Mason from the Fairfield St. John’s #3.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,811FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
64.7 ° F
65 °
64 °
42 %
4.2mph
1 %
Mon
66 °
Tue
71 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment