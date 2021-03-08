Monday, March 8, 2021
Is Congress spending our money for the benefit of Americans?

World Beyond War-Central Florida Steering Committee

Many of us today are reviewing our budgets and tightening our belts in order to eliminate waste and address our true needs.
Likewise, our country needs to review our budget and make some difficult choices. Last year the U.S. incurred a deficit of $3.1 trillion and our total debt now exceeds $27 trillion.
In Florida’s 11th Congressional District, where The Villages is located, taxpayers will contribute more than $946 million toward the military budget in 2021!
Does that money make us any more secure? Has it saved us from a worldwide pandemic? Is it addressing the global climate catastrophe that is costing us billions a year for extreme weather events, while creating climate refugees who cannot survive in homelands that will not sustain their crops? Is it educating our children so that they can prosper in a world that requires specialized training and skills?  Has it helped thwart the massive cyber-attacks that threaten our financial security and much of our critical infrastructure?
Or is this money merely supporting military contractors that have gotten very used to their excess profits and pay lobbyists and make campaign contributions to keep the money flowing? More than half the Pentagon budget goes to contractors, not to “the troops”, not to veterans. That is a 164 percent increase compared to 2001.
According to the National Priorities Project (www.nationalpriorities.org), just a 10 percent yearly decrease in military spending in our 11th Congressional district alone would enable us to fund:
• 9,888 military veterans receiving VA medical care, or
• 3,153 COVID-19 hospital stays, or
• 5,333 4-year university scholarships, or
• 1,702 new infrastructure jobs, or
• 1,418 new elementary school teachers, or
• $600 in unemployment insurance payments for 3,032 people for one year.
That’s just a 10 percent reduction. Just a 10 percent cut would save the taxpayers of the 11th District more than $94 million.
Where would you spend that money? What are your priorities?
Please contact Congressman Webster and let him know! Urge him to join the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus in Congress.

Larry Berman
Larry Gilber
Cindy Grossman
Rev. Jim McCormack
Al Mytty
Paul Pudillo
John Rivera
World Beyond War-Central Florida Steering Committee

 

