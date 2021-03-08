Kathleen Stringer misses the point on masks

To the Editor:

This is a response to Ms. Kathleen Stringer’s Letter to the Editor that those “writing about mask wearing are the only one’s who have no idea all this hype about the virus is blown out of proportion.” She exhorts the reader to research wearing the mask by consulting with “real statistics, listen to doctors.” What is missing in her opinion is common sense. Let’s review. Over 500,000 deaths that could have been considerably avoided with people wearing a mask and social distancing. We now are experiencing very infectious, and no less deadly, variants of the virus that are increasing. Wearing the mask is not only about you. It is about your neighbor as well. If hell has a theme song it is, “I Did It My Way.”

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace