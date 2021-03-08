Monday, March 8, 2021
Leslie Long Tate

Staff Report

Leslie Long Tate

Leslie Long Tate, 79, of Summerfield, Florida passed away at home on March 6, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Leslie was born in Mineola, New York, daughter of the late Leonard and Grace Long.  Prior to her retirement she was a Latin teacher in the Henrico County School District in Richmond, Virginia. She loved teaching and travelling to Europe with her students.  A highlight of her professional career was teaching Latin to students across the United States through an interactive, educational satellite system.

Leslie had three great loves in her life.

She met her husband William Carrington Tate, Jr. in college in Richmond.  Their marriage was filled with laughter, travel, and good friends until his death in 1989.  She is survived by their children, Leslie Boles (husband William Boles) and William Carrington Tate III, and grandchildren Emma Boles, William Carrington Tate IV, and Madeline Tate.

Most of her time with long-time companion Clarence E. “Bud” Williams was spent at their river home in the Northern Neck of Virginia, where they boated on the Chesapeake Bay. Bud’s daughter Michelle Mogel (husband Scott Mogel) and their children, Blake, Grayson and Barrick, were an important part of her life.

First in The Villages and then later in Summerfield, Leslie danced the nights away and enjoyed the company of friends in both communities with her long-time companion Otto William Souder, Jr.  A rabid supporter of Katie Bell’s, she and Otto, like many others, mourned its premature demise.  Otto’s son Scot Souder was also an important part of her life during their time together.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Leslie’s name be sent to the American Cancer Society.

