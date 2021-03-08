Monday, March 8, 2021
Republicans desperately want to keep Electoral College

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

William Beard (letters, March 4) repeats a claim we hear a lot: That the Electoral College prevents big cities from deciding elections. But this claim is wrong.
Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, Alabama and Alaska all benefit greatly from the Electoral College, and all have populations that mainly live in cities. Meanwhile in California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Florida, millions and millions of rural voters lose voting power thanks to the college.
The founding fathers said not one word about cities and rural areas when designing this system. It wasn’t intended to protect rural voters from urban voters, and it does not do so.
The reason Republicans don’t support the Interstate Compact is simple: They know that without the Electoral College, they can’t win presidential elections.

John Tecumseh
Wildwood

 

