Tuesday, March 9, 2021
71.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Eugene Thomas

Staff Report

Eugene Edwin Thomas Jr.

Eugene “Gene” Edwin Thomas Jr. went to be with his Heavenly Father March 2, 2021. Gene was a short time resident of Canton, NC and attended Pisgah High School. Gene resided in Summerfield, Florida with his father Eugene Sr. at the time of his death. He was of the Baptist Faith and a born-again believer of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Gene enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman his whole life.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Murray Whitehead.

Gene is survived by his father Eugene E. Thomas Sr. (Jennifer); step mother Shirley Thomas; children, Abel Thomas, Mary Thomas, Brian Thomas and Michael Coates; mother of his children, Jessica Thomas; grandchildren, Lucas Melo, Logan and Xavier Coates; sisters, Bonnie Thompson (Rick) and Vicki Harrison (James); brothers, Ken Thomas (Carol), Jim Lawser (Teressia), Skip Lawser (Jeni), Gary Thomas (Rita), Greg Lawser (LeeAnn) and Philip Lawser (Amy); and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 11, at Bethel Community Cemetery with the Reverend Matt Rhea officiating. Due to COVID-19 a private visitation will be held.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Leslie Long Tate

First in The Villages and then later in Summerfield, Leslie Tate danced the nights away and enjoyed the company of friends in both communities. A rabid supporter of Katie Bell’s, she was one of many who mourned its premature demise. 
Read more
Obituaries

Felix Fontanez

Felix Fontanez was a devoted family man who faithfully served his church, Oxford Assembly of God, in various capacities.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph P. McKenzie

Joe McKenzie was a resident of The Villages for over 30 years. He made many friends and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting, travel, and card playing.
Read more
Obituaries

Andrew Robert Ellis

Andy Ellis was an adventurer - a pilot, a flight instructor, a FAA check pilot and a sailor.
Read more
Obituaries

Alice M. Fredrikson

Alice Fredrikson, a Brooklyn native who lived in The Villages, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Read more
Obituaries

Carl James Woodward

Carl Woodward was an accomplished honky-tonk pianist and played regularly at The Villages Regional Hospital.
Read more
Obituaries

Douglas Alan Decker

Doug Decker was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood and served as a volunteer in the Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,812FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
71.4 ° F
72 °
69.8 °
46 %
3.2mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment