Eugene Thomas

Eugene “Gene” Edwin Thomas Jr. went to be with his Heavenly Father March 2, 2021. Gene was a short time resident of Canton, NC and attended Pisgah High School. Gene resided in Summerfield, Florida with his father Eugene Sr. at the time of his death. He was of the Baptist Faith and a born-again believer of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Gene enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman his whole life.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Murray Whitehead.

Gene is survived by his father Eugene E. Thomas Sr. (Jennifer); step mother Shirley Thomas; children, Abel Thomas, Mary Thomas, Brian Thomas and Michael Coates; mother of his children, Jessica Thomas; grandchildren, Lucas Melo, Logan and Xavier Coates; sisters, Bonnie Thompson (Rick) and Vicki Harrison (James); brothers, Ken Thomas (Carol), Jim Lawser (Teressia), Skip Lawser (Jeni), Gary Thomas (Rita), Greg Lawser (LeeAnn) and Philip Lawser (Amy); and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 11, at Bethel Community Cemetery with the Reverend Matt Rhea officiating. Due to COVID-19 a private visitation will be held.