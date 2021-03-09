No negativity allowed here

How do I deal with negativity? I thrive on it!

I am almost two months into my new writing career here at Villages-News.com, and I feel like I am back at UCF in creative writing 101. With all the writings I have had chopped up over the years, starting with Miss Rass for four long years in high school, College Prep English to dozens of classmates and professors that work-shopped my early scribbles during my college years. Everyone had an opinion on my writing ability, but lucky for me, there are always two sides to every coin. Those who liked my writing loved it, but those who didn’t openly stated that they didn’t think I even had the right to sign my own checks, more or less ever consider having my own bi-line or column. But, thank goodness for MY BELIEVERS, like Dr. OK, who was known to be the toughest professor in the English Department at UCF, with a PhD in Media plus a few others. At the time he was also a freelance photographer for National Geographic, and one of my regulars at a restaurant that I bartended at while I attended school. I had him for Media Law, and as my class advisor, but he was also my MENTOR!

If it wasn’t for him and his teachings, inside and outside of class, I would have never learned how to deal with criticism, never mind, pursue a career as a writer. Instead I finally learned how to channel negative thoughts, comments and critiques, to help me better myself, while guiding me to ways of improving my creative talents. His advice, I will take to my grave because it gave me the tools to utilize the skills I was born to use.

He told me, “Anyone could be an EDITOR, because correcting someone else’s work is easy. It’s simple grammar, spelling, punctuation. But, ask an editor-minded person to create an original tale off the top of his or her head and he or she will be stumped. However, a TRUE writer, a natural STORYTELLER like yourself, could fill full journals with tales from sunrise to sunset. It is your true gift.”

Just so you know too, I have been criticized and critiqued way more than just my writing skills over my 50-plus years on the planet. I can remember that day like it was yesterday. This group of Lake County school bus drivers used to frequent a diner I worked at. It was the 1st time I had the pleasure of making their acquaintances, but the eight ladies had been coming there for years. They sat themselves in a private back room, and by rotation, they were my customers. Too bad, before I could even barely come through the doorway, a couple of them were already directing me to leave the room! I went and told my senior server, so she could see what was going on. After a few minutes, she comes out of the back room and tells me that she will take their order. Then, she added that I should take a quick break, and I could have the next table that came in. Confused, I took a break, and when I returned my coworker told me to stay out of the back room because the ladies said, “They did not want my skinny ass waiting on them because I would make them feel guilty for ordering their double bacon cheese burgers with fries, like they usually ordered weekly.”

Wow! Right?! With that, one of my favorite jokes says it all:

An older, business man sits next to a little girl on an airplane. After the plane took off, the stranger turned to her and said, “Let’s talk. I’ve heard that flights go quicker if you strike up a conversation with your fellow passengers.”

The little girl, who had just opened her book, closed it slowly and said to the stranger, “What would you like to talk about?”

“Oh, I don’t know,” he said. “How about nuclear power?”

“Okay,” she said. “That could be an interesting topic. But let me ask you a question first. A horse, a cow and a deer all eat the same stuff: grass. Yet the deer excretes little pellets, while a cow turns out a flat Patty, and a horse produces clumps of dry grass. Why do you suppose that is true?”

The man, visibly surprised by the little girl’s intelligence, thought about it and said, “Hmmm, I have no idea.”

To which the little girl replied, “Do you really feel you’re qualified to discuss nuclear power when you don’t even know about shit?!

With that said, if you don’t like my tales, and you think I use the words “I” and “ME” too often in my articles, I would like to point out that I could spend each week in my column discussing all the “knuckleheads” that I encounter at Billy’s Cafe on a daily basis, but chances are, if I call them all out by name, I probably won’t make nearly as much money as I’m accustomed to.

So, before I go screwing up my case flow, I’ll simply tell you like it is. I enjoy sharing my tales of days gone by, especially if it gives me the opportunity to spotlight and remember a loved one passed on. If you do not care to hear about such iconic men and women that have graced my life while I was either wearing my aprons or my press pass, please don’t. I’m sure you can easily find something sad or miserable to read about elsewhere.

Again, it’s okay with me. I know for every troll out there, there are several dozen sweethearts waiting to give me that LIKE! Be careful about using your “Freedom of Speech Card” too, because not only are my followers very loyal and a bit territorial, my younger daughter, my Lil Sunshine, is a bit of a pitbull when it comes to protecting her mama. Even I don’t go up against her in a verbal or written debate. My Honors graduate at The Village Charter High School and an Associate Degree from Lake Sumter State College, all before she even turned 18, she will grammatically set you straight, so be careful and beware. I won’t personally heckle my hecklers, but don’t get upset if your neighboring Villagers tar and feather you on my behalf.

