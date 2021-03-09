St. Patrick’s parties return to squares on one year anniversary of COVID-19

St. Patrick’s festivities will be returning to the town squares in The Villages on what is unofficially the one-year anniversary of the Coronavirus in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

It was on March 13, 2020, that St. Patrick’s Day festivities were abruptly called off as vendors were setting up for the party at Lake Sumter Landing. It was on that day, that The Villages Entertainment Department announced that all three town squares would be closed until further notice.

You can dust off your shamrocks and get ready to party from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 12 as St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated at Lake Sumter Landing. A second St. Patrick’s celebration is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages Entertainment says that “masks are requested” during events at the town squares. But those visiting the squares have reported that masks are few and far between.

Many Villagers remain reluctant to join the party.

“It is absolutely not safe to be gathering at the squares without masks. After all we have done to try and get this mess under control and then to have some folks act so foolish, selfish, and just plain stupid is appalling,” said Villager Carol Currence.

Accounts of lax adherence to the mask “request,” including reportedly by Villages Entertainment Department personnel, has left some Villagers scratching their heads.

“Just goes to show you can’t cure stupid. Not even the people who run the shows can follow simple guide lines,” said Villager Frank Riley.

Villager Beverly Grant said the Developer should do more to uphold safety standards.

“Must be the Developer trying to sell more properties – they are putting money before the welfare of Villagers! They should be ashamed of themselves for being so greedy,” she said.

Will you be attending the St. Patrick’s Day festivities? Tell us what you think at [email protected]