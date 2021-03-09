Villager from Virginia fed up with northern part of state

To the Editor:

I’ve lived in Virginia for 40+ years and we have experienced what you get when you only have the popular vote to decide your elections. Probably 75 to 85 percent of the counties in our state are conservative, but Northern Virginia (which is made up of people who “feed at the public trough” ) vote liberal. Consequently, we get Progressive Senators, who don’t represent the majority of Virginians. Most of my acquaintances believe if Washington D.C. becomes a state, please take Northern Virginia as part your new state, so we can get sane and responsible representation.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp