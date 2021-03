To the Editor:

I think it’s incredibly poor judgment to allow entertainment area peeps to eschew wearing a mask. And socially distancing is clearly a joke.

So sorry The Villages changed their previous policy, which seemed to walk the fine line between shutting everything down and what we now see.

Even though we’ve had our two Pfizer vaccine shots, we still see a vital need to mask and distance, especially in crowds (which we avoid!)

Sue Burton

Village of Hemingway