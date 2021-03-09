Tuesday, March 9, 2021
The Villages
Woman arrested in theft of catalytic converters in Wildwood

Meta Minton

Meranda Paige Adkins

A woman has been arrested in the theft of catalytic converters in Wildwood.

Meranda Paige Adkins, 33, of Sumrall, Miss., was booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center on three counts of felony grand theft and one felony count of dealing in stolen property.

She had been caught on video surveillance crawling under Ford F-150 trucks at the Department of Children and Families building located at 901 Industrial Drive, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been accompanied by two men. Five Ford F150 pickup trucks had the catalytic converters forcibly cut off of the vehicles and stolen.

She returned to the site in an attempt to steal a trailer. After she was taken into custody, Adkins admitted she stole three of the five catalytic converters and sold them to a precious metal dealer in Ocala.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center $16,000 bond.

