Biden opening up borders but not schools

Since President Biden’s executive orders that undermined our border security and ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, illegal border crossings are surging. Customs and Border Protection reported that in January more than 5,800 unaccompanied children and nearly 7,500 families were taken into custody along the U.S.-Mexico border, more than in previous years. According to DHS and news reports, the surge is overwhelming capacity at border facilities and contributing to the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the Biden Administration is placing children in the same facilities he condemned the Trump Administration for using – which many also called “cages.”

Under the Biden Administration some of the same people who called them cages are now adopting the kinder, gentler term “Temporary Migrant Facilities”. The double standard is on full display and President Biden’s rhetoric and policies have created a crisis at the southern border. In addition to the increase in illegal border crossings of possible gang members and traffickers, last week, 11 Iranian nationals were caught sneaking into the United States.

Sadly, President Biden has done more to open our borders than to open our kids’ schools. In fact, he lifted CDC guidelines so that ICE and HHS detention facilities can operate at 100 percent capacity while still demanding actual U.S. citizens are forced to limit capacities in their business and schools.

We must embrace our duty to secure our borders and sensibly reform our immigration laws. It is clear, porous borders not only threaten our national security, they contribute to the spread of coronavirus and make stopping and apprehending MS-13 and other gang members more difficult. We must secure our border. We must finish building the wall. Walls matter. We have them to protect our children in schools. We have barriers to provide security at our airports. Americans live in gated communities – including many Democrats, current members of Congress and former Presidents – in the name of safety and security.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.