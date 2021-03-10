Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Deed compliance complaints continue downward trend in older area of The Villages

Meta Minton

Deed compliance complaints are continuing a downward trend in the older area of The Villages.

There were 558 deed compliance complaints lodged in 2020 on the Historic Side of The Villages as well as The Villages that fall in Lady Lake, including the Villages of Del Mar, El Cortez, La Zamora, Mira Mesa and La Reynalda, according to a presentation by Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett on Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

That was down from 588 complaints in 2019, 640 complaints in 2018, 813 complaints in 2017, and 865 complaints in 2016. Last year’s complaints resulted in 72 written violations and six public hearings. All of the public hearings were the result of anonymous complaints.

The complaints in 2020 in that section of The Villages ranged from mold to overgrown weeds.

Last year, 94.6 percent of the complaints in the older areas of The Villages were made anonymously, which falls in line with other areas of The Villages.

“People want to complain, but they don’t want to tell you who they are,” said VCCDD Supervisor Doug Tharp.

The anonymous complaint systems helps prevent pitting “neighbor against neighbor,” Duckett said.

“Trolls” also seem to be under control in the older areas of The Villages. Last year, there were seven individuals who lodged three to four complaints each. Trolls are frequently described as individuals who drive around looking for violations to turn in, even outside of the area in which they reside in The Villages.

