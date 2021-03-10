Departure paves way for promotion at District Property Management

The departure of the director of District Property Management in The Villages has paved the way for the promotion of an assistant manager who has been with the department for four months.

The Village Center Community Development Board of Supervisors was informed Wednesday afternoon that Blair Bean is stepping down as director of District Property Management. He was named director in June 2020 after serving as assistant director since August 2018. Prior to that, Bean served as assistant public works director in Sumter County. When Bean was named head of District Property Management, he succeeded the longtime leader of that department, Sam Wartinbee, who retired.

Bean’s successor will be Bruce Brown, effective March 22.

Brown has been with District Property Management for four months, after serving for more than three decades in the U.S. Coast Guard.