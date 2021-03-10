Wednesday, March 10, 2021
76.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Hage’s bill on impact fees cheats his voters

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On March 8, the article Rep. Hage co-sponsors bill to help The Villages avoid impact fee hike was published on Villages-News.com.  That bill betrays the voters who elected Hage; it limits the annual increase in impact fees and therefore limits the Sumter County Commissioners’ ability to reduce your property taxes.  Instead of that bill, he should be introducing a bill to limit the county property tax rate increases to 3 percent annually.

Please take the time to send an email to your Florida Representative, Brett Hage, stating your opposition to the bill that he has co-sponsored to aid the Developer of The Villages instead of the voters. Use this link to send your email to Brett Hage.

Also send an email to your Florida Senator, Dennis Baxley, to tell him that he should oppose a similar bill in the Florida Senate. Use this link for Senator Dennis Baxley; then use the “Email this Senator” button.

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Funding campaigns and impact fees

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his two cents on the funding of campaigns and impact fees.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Offended? So what

A Spruce Creek South resident worries that too many people are too easily offended. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We’re seeing incredibly poor judgment at the squares

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we’re seeing incredibly poor judgment at the squares in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager from Virginia fed up with northern part of state

A Villager from Virginia is fed up with the northern part of that state. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We should make the gate arms more visible

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident offers an idea for making gate arms more visible.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It’s already too dangerous to go to the postal station

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic situation on Morse Boulevard and fears it’s only going to get worse
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Republicans desperately want to keep Electoral College

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood resident claims that Republicans can’t win presidential elections without the Electoral College.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,824FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.3 ° F
78 °
75 °
36 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
75 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment