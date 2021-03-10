Hage’s bill on impact fees cheats his voters

To the Editor:

On March 8, the article Rep. Hage co-sponsors bill to help The Villages avoid impact fee hike was published on Villages-News.com. That bill betrays the voters who elected Hage; it limits the annual increase in impact fees and therefore limits the Sumter County Commissioners’ ability to reduce your property taxes. Instead of that bill, he should be introducing a bill to limit the county property tax rate increases to 3 percent annually.

Please take the time to send an email to your Florida Representative, Brett Hage, stating your opposition to the bill that he has co-sponsored to aid the Developer of The Villages instead of the voters. Use this link to send your email to Brett Hage.

Also send an email to your Florida Senator, Dennis Baxley, to tell him that he should oppose a similar bill in the Florida Senate. Use this link for Senator Dennis Baxley; then use the “Email this Senator” button.

John Kastura

Village of Belvedere