New Yorker arrested on DUI charge after noise complaint in The Villages

A New Yorker was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a noise complaint in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Caribou Way in the Village of Virginia Trace where they found a gray Dodge Durango that was “blaring loud music,” according to an arrest report. A deputy attempted to get the attention of the man behind the wheel, 57-year-old Joseph Porcelli of Seaford, N.Y., but he “waved” at the deputy telling him to shut off his flashlight. Upon request, Porcelli turned off the vehicle and the music.

He was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, the deputy observed “wet spots” on Porcelli’s shorts. He also noticed that Porcelli had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech.

Porcelli was reluctant to participate in field sobriety exercises and said he underwent knee surgery six months ago. After receiving instructions about the exercises, Porcelli announced his refusal to take part in them.

He was taken into custody and booked on a DUI charge at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.