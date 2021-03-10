Villages of Parkwood woman arrested after allegedly striking child with rocks

A Villages of Parkwood woman was arrested after allegedly striking a child with rocks outside her home in the family subdivision in Oxford.

Oluremi Rachael Fawole, 43, who lives at 5158 NE 124th Pl., was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of battery after a mother said she witnessed Fawole throw rocks at her son, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The boy showed police a red mark where he was struck by as many as five rocks.

Fawole admitted she threw the rocks, but denied throwing them at any children.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.