Freda Ruth (Dee) Wright

Staff Report

Freda Ruth (Dee) Wright, age 84, previously of Brookfield, CT and Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully at Ocean Meadows in Clinton. She was the widow of Rev. Manzer L. Wright.

Frieda was a loving, compassionate woman who touched countless lives with her smile and beautiful spirit. She will be greatly missed by her loving Son, Family and Friends.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her son: Stephen Wright of New Milford and her nieces: Elizabeth Phelan and Sharon (Phelan) Siegel and her great niece and nephew, Anna and Benjamin Siegel. She was predeceased by her sister: Leona Phelan.

A visitation will be held at Life Church Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, FL on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10-11 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. A private burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

