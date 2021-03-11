Thursday, March 11, 2021
Group empowered by Harold Schwartz to disband after more than three decades

Meta Minton

Harold Schwartz

A group formed 35 years ago with the blessing of the founder of The Villages will disband April 1.

The Community Improvement Council, originally empowered by Harold Schwartz, worked with The Villages District government on projects like the golf cart bridge over U.S. Hwy. 27/441, handicap lift chairs at the swimming pools, traffic flow signs at roundabouts, mirrors at the golf cart tunnels, reflectors at median strips and the Adopt-A-Bench program. In recent years, the CIC worked to put wheelchairs at regional recreation centers and championed the placement of flowers at the entrance to the Village of Osceola Hills. The CIC also distributed thousands of “Brite @Nite” flashers, aimed at providing visibility for nighttime and early morning walkers and joggers.

The CIC in 2016 presented a wheelchair for use at the Rohan Recreation Center.

Community Improvement Council members David Carey and Susan Garbarino in 2019 with resident Robin Sheldon, from left. Sheldon made the suggestion to have flowers put at the entrance.

Residents’ suggestions for projects taken on by the CIC came from suggestion boxes at the postal stations. Those suggestions boxes are being removed. Input will be collected through the District’s online suggestion form https://www.districtgov.org/incident.aspx.

