Thursday, March 11, 2021
The Villages
Home Obituaries

John F. Rowland

Staff Report

John F. Rowland was born May 23, 1927 in Saratoga Springs, NY. He lived in Scotia, NY for 40 years prior to moving to Florida where he was a resident for 19 years. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at home on March 5, 2021.

Graduated St. Clement’s Elementary School and attended St. Peters High School in Saratoga Springs. Attended St Mary’s Seminary for the priesthood. Moved on to St. Bonaventure University and University of Buffalo School of Dentistry. He completed his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. John served in the United States Navy during World War II. Active practice in dentistry for 39 years. John took part in various dental organizations; American Dental Association, New York State Dental Society, a fellow of American College of Dentist, a fellow of International College of Dentist, Pierre Fauchard Academy, Schenectady County Dental Society, Schenectady Dental Study Club, Forth District Dental Society of New York State. He was active in prison ministry in the New York State prison system.

John was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. He was active for many years as a reader and an altar server.

In John’s free time he enjoyed downhill skiing and flying single engine airplanes. He was a member and past president of the Schenectady Condair Flyers.

Predeceased by Dr. and Mrs. John Rowland Sr. of Saratoga Springs, NY and by two sisters Ruth Maguire and his twin sister Helen Price. John was married to Maureen Mulhall for 63 years. Survived by a son James Rowland of Scotia, NY and a daughter Brenda Asmus of Ballston Spa, NY. Survived by six grandchildren Harley Huxhold, Luke Huxhold, Nadine Donovan, Alexandria Palma, John Rowland and Kaia Rowland and seven great grandchildren.

Donations may be made out to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida.

