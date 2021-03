To the Editor:

It seems to me that the gates are an expense that could be avoided. Take them all down. Put a large scale speed bump, a stop sign, a camera and fine those who do not stop. Imagine all the money that could be saved by not replacing the gates every other week and not paying to man a gate house that only provides a nice welcome at a very high cost. Clearly the gates are only a false facade. It seems like a no brainer.

Sandra Walver

Village of Lynnhaven