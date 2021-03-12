Home runs afoul of deed compliance after Villager’s death last year

A home has run afoul of deed compliance after a Villager’s death last year.

The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. He died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to their son, Timothy.

A complaint was received in January by Community Standards about overgrown grass, weeds, hedges over four feet tall and mold at the home.

There is a mortgage on the property, but it does not appear to be in foreclosure, according to Community Standards. The utilities, including the amenity fees, are past due.

Efforts to contact Timothy Downing have been unsuccessful.

The board unanimously found the property in violation of deed compliance. The board agreed to allow three days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, a series of fines will be assessed, as the District will take over maintenance of the property.