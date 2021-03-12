Making a stink over Pepe Le Pew

To the Editor:

The people who gave us “Freedom Fries” and “Freedom Toast” are now upset that Pepe Le Pew will not be appearing in the movie Space Jam 2. Soon we’ll hear the cries, “Freedom Skunk,” “Freedom Skunk.”

I have to admit that Pepe was one of my favorite Looney Tunes characters. He tried hard but always failed to capture the heart of sweet Penelope, the object of his obsession. It seemed to be a theme that ran through their cartoons, Elmore never got Bugs, Sylvester never got Tweety, Wile E. Coyote never got the Road Runner, and Daffy never got anything but his beak slapped off.

What I learned from watching those cartoons was that obsessions cause actions that weren’t healthy. They could get you blown up. You could find yourself running off a cliff or having a boulder fall on your head. You could be hit with a broom until you spat the bird out. Or as in Pepe’s case your actions could cause you to lose the object of your heart’s obsession.

I doubt I was the exception when it comes to the lessons learned from watching the Tuesday night Bugs Bunny show and hearing our father’s laughter as Wile E. discovered that he had just run off another cliff, or when Pepe thought he was being irresistible. Thankfully, because of what they taught me, I won’t be obsessed by the fact that poor Pepe ended up on the cutting room floor.

Robert Young

Village of Virginia Trace