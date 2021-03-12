Friday, March 12, 2021
Poor St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland

Barry Evans

Like everyone else I receive a large number of emails from friends (and some people I don’t even know). These emails indicate that I should read and/or view what they attached. Often the implication is that if I don’t then I am a loser of the first order, and if they find out they will eliminate me from their email list.  In some cases, that would be quite good. However, in other cases what they send are worth looking at – as long as it doesn’t take all day.I get a few that indicate the video might be a little long (30 minutes), but is really, really worthwhile!

One email that I received recently came from a member of the Welsh fraternity. At least I think he is of the Welsh ethnic group, and if he is not, he should be. The Welsh are without question great people even if some of their ancestors spent time in England or Ireland – quite often not of their own free will. Even poor St. Patrick was taken by force to Ireland where he worked as a slave. He escaped, but went back to help the heathen and gave them his birthday as a holiday.  At the same time Englishmen and Irish folks came across unguarded borders to the good life in beautiful Wales.  But their ancestry is not the issue here.  What this column started out to talk about was the tendency of good people to send each other attachments which merit reading or viewing – at least from their viewpoint of life.

What the above-mentioned member of the Welsh clan did send was a short video (definitely not a 30-minute attachment) of the mighty Pacific and Atlantic oceans meeting south of the border.  That is way south below Argentina and Chile. The odd thing that the video shows is that the two oceans refuse to get along. They snub each other and refuse to mix.  I suspect that most people already know that fact since they have received videos of the oceans not getting along from their friends.  I sometimes wonder how they get along with the other oceans like the Arctic or Indian. The ever-present experts (everything has an expert or two) in the field say that they can’t mix because the Atlantic has too much salt.  This apparently doesn’t bother the Pacific as it is prettier than the Atlantic with out having a big load of salt floating around.  Personally, it is my opinion that the Pacific has gotten a little uppity and that is why it refuses to mix with the Atlantic.

What I find disturbing about the above is that this world is really in a mess when even oceans can’t get along. Such activity on the part of a natural body sets a bad example for all sorts of happenings.  One obvious example of this is the two big political parties in this country.  They do not want to mix on anything.  I rather doubt that salt has anything to do with it either. Oil perhaps, but not salt!  As I have told The Blond in the House several times, if we could just get the oceans to mix, it would set a good example that others might follow.  She sort of looks at me and sighs.

I still think that it has some possibilities. Heck, even the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns might smile at each other. OK, that may be going too far. Perhaps, Alabama and Auburn then. They are on the college level where they still kid around.  Geez, that apparently won’t happen either.  No wonder the oceans don’t get along.

Hey, perhaps things are better on Mars – as long as the Chinese and American rovers don’t run into each other!

Villager Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com

