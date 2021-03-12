Supervisor questions expense of replacing fire extinguishers at unmanned gates

A supervisor has questioned the expense of replacing fire extinguishers at unmanned gatehouses in The Villages.

Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby raised the issue at Friday’s board meeting.

Lazenby, a resident of the Village of Belle Aire, pointed to the gate where he lives as a prime example.

“It’s locked up. There’s no one in there,” Lazenby said.

He said the fire extinguishers might be an unnecessary expense with the likelihood of them ever being used extremely low.

“Even if you saw smoke coming from the eaves, you’d be foolish try to open up the locked door, find the fire extinguisher and try to put out the fire,” Lazenby said.

The retired member of The Villages Public Safety Department admitted he is not up to date on the latest county or state codes that might require the placement of fire extinguishers in the unmanned gatehouses.

He asked that District Property Management double check the existing codes, particularly as they pertain to unmanned gatehouses. He also requested to be told the amount it costs to replace a fire extinguisher.