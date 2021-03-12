Friday, March 12, 2021
79.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Supervisor questions expense of replacing fire extinguishers at unmanned gates

Meta Minton

A supervisor has questioned the expense of replacing fire extinguishers at unmanned gatehouses in The Villages.

Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby raised the issue at Friday’s board meeting.

Lazenby, a resident of the Village of Belle Aire, pointed to the gate where he lives as a prime example.

The gatehouse at the entrance to the Village of Belle Aire has not had an attendant for several years.

“It’s locked up. There’s no one in there,” Lazenby said.

He said the fire extinguishers might be an unnecessary expense with the likelihood of them ever being used extremely low.

“Even if you saw smoke coming from the eaves, you’d be foolish try to open up the locked door, find the fire extinguisher and try to put out the fire,” Lazenby said.

The retired member of The Villages Public Safety Department admitted he is not up to date on the latest county or state codes that might require the placement of fire extinguishers in the unmanned gatehouses.

He asked that District Property Management double check the existing codes, particularly as they pertain to unmanned gatehouses. He also requested to be told the amount it costs to replace a fire extinguisher.

Related Articles

News

Paradise Recreation Center renovation remains on AAC’s priority list

The renovation of the Paradise Recreation Center remains on the Amenity Authority Committee’s priority list.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man jailed after FHP trooper finds drugs and $41,862 during I-75 traffic stop

An Ohio man was jailed on multiple charges Friday after he was stopped on Interstate 75 for speeding and following another vehicle too closely.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after found sleeping in fearful lady friend’s shed

A Summerfield man is behind bars after telling his gal pal she’d have to “call the cops or chase him off a wrench.”
Read more
News

Honor Flight veterans offered help in scheduling COVID-19 vaccination

Villages Honor Flight is making a special offer to veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
News

CDD 12 supervisors at odds over raising Developer’s impact fees

Community Development District 12 supervisors are at odds on the red-hot topic of the future of impact fees to be paid in Sumter County by the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
News

Fence-jumping grandchildren prompt petition in villa community in Chitty Chatty

Fence-jumping grandchildren have prompted a petition in a villa community in the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
News

Group empowered by Harold Schwartz to disband after more than three decades

A group formed 35 years ago with the blessing of the founder of The Villages will disband April 1.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,841FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
79.3 ° F
80 °
78 °
41 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment