Villagers feeling burned by notice of rate hike for fire services

Villager Anna Tomaszewski was stunned when she received a “Notice to Property Owner” inviting her to a public hearing where Sumter County officials will discuss raising its maximum rate on fire protection from $125 to $360.

“That’s almost three times the existing rate,” said the Village of Sanibel resident.

She’s not the only one who experienced sticker shot.

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Bryan Lifsey, a resident of the Village of Alhambra, initially had the same reaction when he read the notice about imposing a new maximum rate for the collection of the fire protection non-ad valorem assessment. So he read it again, a little more closely, and gave it some thought.

“They can approve $360, but they don’t have to set it that high,” Lifsey said.

He said the communication was poor.

“The announcement from Sumter County is kind of confusing because it sounds like it is going to $360. It’s just not clear,” he added.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker clarified that The Villages Public Safety Department does not set the rate.

“That fire tax is strictly a Sumter County issue,” Blocker said.

The Villages Public Safety Department requests and receives funding through the county.

“How they raise the money is a county issue,” Blocker said.

The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. April 13 at Everglades Recreation Center.